Sharpstene wins in 19 holes to reach US Amateur quarterfinal

ap-national-sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Matthew Sharpstene is still alive in his bid to reach the U.S. Amateur semifinals for the second straight year. Sharpstene appeared to be in trouble late in his match at Oakmont. He was on the verge of going 2 down with two holes to play when he made a 20-foot par putt on the 16th hole. He won the next two holes to beat Van Holmgren and reach the quarterfinals. Nick Gabrelcik needed 19 holes to advance at Oakmont. Gabrelcik is No. 28 in the world amateur ranking. He’s the highest-ranked player left going into the quarterfinals.