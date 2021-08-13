Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) staying with Bucks

ap-national-sports

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo is an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thanasis Antetkounmpo has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes. He appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.