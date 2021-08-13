Virus restrictions causing teams issues ahead of EPL return

ap-national-sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Coronavirus restrictions are causing issues for clubs in the Premier League ahead of the first round of games. Everton is the most affected with manager Rafa Benitez without five players for the match against Southampton on Saturday because they are in isolation. Among them is Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez. Manchester United and Norwich will also have COVID-related absences for home games this weekend. Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is one of three United players having to isolate after returning from abroad. He has had extra time in his native country for personal reasons.