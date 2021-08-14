Barrios, Galván score to help Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1

ap-national-sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Barrios and Braian Galván scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night. Coloradois unbeaten, with two wins, in its last three games and has just one loss in its last eight. The Dynamo are winless in their last 12 games. Mark-Anthony Kaye played a low cross through the area and Barrios put away a one-touch shot to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute. Lalas Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fafà Picault converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for Houston. Galván capped the scoring in the 80th.