Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox

ap-national-sports

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in another back-and-forth thriller. Aaron Judge homered again for New York and finished with four RBIs. Judge’s solo shot off Craig Kimbrel put New York ahead 4-3 in the eighth, but José Abreu tied it with a two-out solo drive in the ninth against Chad Green.