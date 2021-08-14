Jutanugarn, Hull, O’Toole tied for lead at windy Dumbarnie

ap-national-sports

FIFE, Scotland (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn bogeyed the final two holes for an even-par 72 on Saturday at windy Dumbarnie Links, leaving her tied for the lead with Charley Hull and Ryann O’Toole in the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Three strokes ahead entering the round, Jutanugarn had five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in wind gusting to 28 mph. The 25-year-old Thai star won the 2018 tournament at Gullane Golf Club. She has two victories this year, the Honda LPGA Thailand and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event alongside sister Moriya. O’Toole had a 68, and Hull shot her third straight 69 to match Jutanugarn at 9-under 207.