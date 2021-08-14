Report: Ohio woman sought protective order against Bauer

ap-national-sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Washington Post has reported that an Ohio woman sought a protective order against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer last year after accusing him of punching and choking her without consent while they were having sex. The allegations of sexual misconduct detailed in the story are similar to recent allegations by a California woman against Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation by Major League Baseball. Bauer disputes the Post’s report, writing on social media that it presents a “false narrative.”