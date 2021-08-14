Salah scores and sets up 2 in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich

ap-national-sports

NORWICH, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah set up two goals and scored himself for a fifth straight year in the opening round of a Premier League season to lead Liverpool to a 3-0 win at Norwich. The hosts were in celebratory mood ahead of kickoff after clinching the second-tier Championship title in May but Juergen Klopp’s team showed its class. Diogo Jota broke the deadlock in the first half after a slight touch by Salah. Substitute Roberto Firmino doubled the advantage not long after coming on following Salah’s pass. Salah wrapped up an impressive first showing from the Reds with a record-breaking strike high into the net. He became the first player to score in five consecutive opening rounds of the Premier League.