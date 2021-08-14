Spain striker Diego Costa joins Atletico Mineiro in Brazil

ap-national-sports

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil club Atletico Mineiro has signed 32-year-old Spain international and free agent Diego Costa. Local media say the contract with the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker is valid until December next year. Atletico Mineiro has not lifted the Brazilian title since 1971 and plans to inaugurate a new stadium next year. Costa was born in Brazil but has never played professionally in his home nation. He left Atletico Madrid at the end of last year.