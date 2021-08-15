Former Jets, Robert Morris coach Joe Walton dead at 85

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Joe Walton, the former New York Jets coach who built Robert Morris University’s football program from the ground up, has died. He was 85. Robert Morris announced in an obituary posted on its website that Walton died Sunday. No cause of death was provided. Walton coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading New York to the playoffs twice. A former NFL tight end for Washington and the Giants, Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns in seven seasons. The longtime NFL assistant was hired by Robert Morris in 1993 and 114-92-1 in 20 seasons.