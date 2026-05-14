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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm again, breezy afternoon

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures today will be in the 90s with some afternoon breezes expected.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for Doña Ana County and Las Cruces.

Today we started of quite comfortable. Temps were in the 60s to 70s. Temps will climb again resting above average, slightly cooler than yesterday. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 95, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 92.

Today we could develop some afternoon breezes but otherwise we will remain mostly calm.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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