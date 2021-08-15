Jones has 19 points and 14 rebounds, Sun top Wings 80-59

ap-national-sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 15 rebound to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Dallas Wings 80-59 on Sunday. Brionna Jones scored 16 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and four steals and Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and four steals for Connecticut. The Sun took to lead for good when Jonquel Jones made a layup about three minutes into the game and used an 18-6 run to make it 28-14 early in the second quarter. Connecticut, which lost in the Commissioner’s Cup title game to Seattle on Thursday night in Phoenix, has won three straight WNBA regular-season games. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points. Dallas has lost four in a row and five of its last six.