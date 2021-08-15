Journeyman wide receiver proving a good fit with Titans

ap-national-sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Johnson never doubted how much the Tennessee Titans liked him. Not even when they traded for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans had reached out too many times before signing him to the practice squad in January. Johnson says he knows what adversity looks like and knows both the NFL and what he brings. Johnson’s fourth NFL team might just wind up being the right fit. The Titans are looking for wide receivers to play with Jones and Pro Bowler A.J. Brown. Johnson just keeps making catches and working his way up the depth chart.