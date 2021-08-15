Tatis back for San Diego in RF, rips 2 HRs in return

ap-national-sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup for the San Diego Padres on Sunday, playing right field for the first time as a professional and slugging his 32nd and 33rd homers. The 22-year-old All-Star — batting leadoff — ripped a double down the left-field line in his first at-bat but was stranded at third. He added a solo homer in the third on a towering fly ball that landed in the left field stands and another solo shot in the fifth. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.