With Kane out, Tottenham beats Man City 1-0 in EPL opener

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min made up for the absence of Harry Kane by scoring a second-half winner to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over defending champion Manchester City in their opening game of the Premier League season. Kane was left out of Tottenham’s team altogether amid continued speculation about a pending move to City. Son led the attack instead and finished off a quick counterattack in the 55th minute. Tottenham effectively neutralized City’s many attacking threats to give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a statement victory on his debut.