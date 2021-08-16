Garza impressive as Pistons hold off Magic 79-78

ap-national-sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Orlando Magic 79-78 in the NBA Summer League. Top draft pick Cade Cunningham did not play for Detroit, and neither did Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick. Garza, the college player of the year from Iowa who was drafted near the end of the second round, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. The Pistons led by three at the end of the game. Tahjere McCall and Iggy Brazdeikis missed 3-pointers for the Magic, and Yante Maten’s tip-in was inconsequential.