Osaka says she’ll donate Cincinnati prize money to Haiti

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted her decision on Saturday to donate her prize money from this week’s U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Ohio for relief efforts in Haiti following a deadly earthquake. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Saturday. Osaka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has a Haitian father and Japanese mother. The Western & Southern Open is considered a tune-up for the US Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.