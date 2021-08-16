Rays sign veteran reliever David Robertson

ap-national-sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays have signed 36-year-old reliever David Robertson to a major league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Durham. Robertson pitched for the silver medal-winning USA team in the Tokyo Olympics. The right-hander is 53-33 with 137 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 12 major league seasons, including nine with the New York Yankees. Robertson last appeared in the majors in 2019, pitching in seven games for Philadelphia. The Rays started the week with 16 pitchers on the IL, including ace Tyler Glasnow and last year’s closer Nick Anderson.