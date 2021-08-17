49ers S Clinton-Dix looks to prove he can still contribute

ap-national-sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A year away from football after being part of a team for nearly his entire life was just what Ha Ha Clinton-Dix needed at this point in his career. The 28-year-old Clinton-Dix spent the 2020 season at home after getting cut by Dallas last summer. He used the time to spend time with his family, recover physically, workout and get into a better mental state of mind. But now he’s back on a team after signing with the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their safety group.