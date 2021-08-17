Skip to Content
French club Lyon demotes Marcelo after locker room incident

LYON, France (AP) — French club Lyon has demoted center-back Marcelo to the reserve squad in response to his “inappropriate behavior” after the team lost on Sunday. The 34-year-old Brazilian scored an own goal in a 3-0 loss to Angers that left Lyon with just one point from two matches. French media reported the sides were negotiating a settlement to terminate Marcelo’s contract. The team did not provide details of Marcelo’s alleged behavior. The team had high hopes after a fourth-place finish last season. It says it is “working on several specific recruitment targets, in close consultation with coach Peter Bosz.” Marcelo joined Lyon in 2017 from Turkish club Besiktas.

