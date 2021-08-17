Italian club Roma signs forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ap-national-sports

ROME (AP) — Italian club Roma has signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for $47 million. Abraham replaces Edin Džeko after the forward moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week. The 23-year-old Abraham has signed a five-year contract with Roma. Abraham progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and scored 30 goals in 82 games. He helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season. Roma has not claimed a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 2008. The team is now coached by José Mourinho.