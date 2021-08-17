Jets’ Zane Lewis taking off in NFL after flying at Air Force

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zane Lewis has been a cornerback most of his football career but is trying to switch to safety this summer with the New York Jets. From flying planes while at Air Force to dealing with the speech impediment that he still works to overcome, Lewis is used to taking on challenges and succeeding. Lewis became the first Air Force senior to apply for deferred service time last year in a process that requires a service athlete to have proof they have a viable professional career path. Lewis went undrafted, but was signed as a free agent by Arizona. He spent last season on New York’s practice squad.