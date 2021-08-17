Lewandowski leads Bayern to German Super Cup win in Dortmund

ap-national-sports

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in the German Super Cup and give coach Julian Nagelsmann his first win in charge. The Poland star opened the scoring in the 41st minute and got the decisive third goal in the 74th after Marco Reus had pulled one back for Dortmund. The Super Cup was preceded by a minute’s silence for former Bayern and West Germany great Gerd Müller. It quickly became a minute’s applause as Thomas Müller (no relation) held a jersey with Müller’s old No. 9.