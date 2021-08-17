Lions cut long snapper Don Muhlbach, sign QB Jordan Ta’amu

ap-national-sports

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released Don Muhlbach, ending his 17-season career with the franchise. Detroit made the move to create a roster spot to sign former XFL quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. The 40-year-old Muhlbach played in 260 games, trailing only former kicker Jason Hanson on the team’s career list. The former Texas A&M standout signed with the Lions in 2004 as an undrafted rookie after Baltimore released him. The 23-year-old Ta’amu gives Detroit another option at quarterback other than Jared Goff in its preseason game Saturday night at Pittsburgh with backups Tim Boyle and David Blough limited by injuries.