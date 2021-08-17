Well-rested Barty’s match at Cincinnati delayed by rain

ap-national-sports

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty is still waiting for her opening match in the Western & Southern Open at Cincinnati. Barty’s match against qualifier Heather Watson was postponed by rain on Tuesday. She hasn’t played since she lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics. Before that, her most recent action was the Wimbledon final, in which she beat Karolina Pliskova for her second Grand Slam title. Barty says she’s looking forward to getting used to hard courts again as she prepares for the U.S. Open, which starts later this month in New York.