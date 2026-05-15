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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm & breezy Banana Ball Friday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will once again rest in the 90s as breezy conditions are expected to develop by afternoon.

Today we started off with temps in the 60s to 70s. Temps will climb to above average El Paso is expected to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 91.

Today we will experience breezy conditions beginning by lunchtime and sticking around through dinner.

If you are attending the Banana Ball game today, Firefighters vs. the Tailgaters, the festivities begin with a fan Tailgate at 3:30pm. Temps will be in the low 90s at that time. First pitch around 7pm temps will be in the mid 80s. By your drive home temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Anticipate breezy conditions through the game along with warm temps.

Who are you rooting for? Go Firefighters!

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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