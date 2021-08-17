Woman says violence by Trevor Bauer left her in pain, fear

ap-national-sports

By ANDREW DALTON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after a sexual encounter in which she said the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher choked her and punched her. The woman testified about the aftermath of the night with Bauer in her second day on the stand in an LA court. She said she was at first determined to tell no one. But her injuries sent her to an emergency room, and brought a visit from police. Bauer has said that everything that happened between the two was wholly consensual.