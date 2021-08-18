Browns welcoming Giants as ‘guests’ for 2 joint practices

ap-national-sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns promise to behave when they welcome the New York Giants for two joint practices this week. We’ll see if they keep their word. The teams will work out together on Thursday and Friday in advance of Sunday’s exhibition game at FirstEnergy Stadium. There have been heated joint practices in the past between NFL teams. The Browns tangled with the Indianapolis Colts two years ago. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has spoken to his players about keeping things cool as the competition with another team heats up. Stefanski and New York coach Joe Judge are good friends and Cleveland’s coach believes that relationship will help lead to productive work.