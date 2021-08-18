Leary, Wilson lead experienced Wolfpack for 2021 season

ap-national-sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State has a roster full of returning starters for the upcoming season. Coach Dave Doeren’s team will return eight offensive starters and 10 defensive starters. That group helped the Wolfpack overcome a four-win season in 2019 by winning eight games last season. Quarterback Devin Leary is returning from a broken leg that cost him much of the season. N.C. State is also returning the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading tackler in linebacker Payton Wilson. N.C. State opens the season at home Sept. 2 against South Florida then closes at home against rival No. 10 North Carolina on Nov. 26.