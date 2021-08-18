Louisville seeks return to respectability after 2020 falloff

ap-national-sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville is looking to bounce back from a losing finish for the second time in three seasons. Scott Satterfield seeks a repeat of the 2019 resolve that turned the program around and perhaps take the team a step further. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, the third-year Cardinals coach believes they can climb back to respectability. Satterfield will handle the play calling, while mobile quarterback Malik Cunningham returns to run the offense. A defense that ranked 39th last season looks to take another step, but Louisville’s main focus is putting the turnover margin in its favor.