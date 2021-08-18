New QB DJ Uiagalelei expects to keep No. 3 Clemson on top

ap-national-sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — New starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei believes he’ll keep No. 3 Clemson on top as the Tigers try for a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff berth. Uiagalelei is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore who joined the Tigers last season to sit and watch Trevor Lawrence lead the team. Uiagalelei studied him closely and says he learned how to handle himself as a starter. Uiagalelei won’t get the chance to settle in this season as Clemson opens against No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Uiagalelei says he is ready for one of the biggest games of season.