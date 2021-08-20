Matt Miazga loaned to Spain’s Alavés by Chelsea for 2021-22

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

American defender Matt Miazga has been loaned to Alavés of Spain’s La Liga for the 2021-22 season by Chelsea. The player from Clifton, New Jersey, tranferred to Chelsea from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in January 2016 but played just twice for the Blues, against Aston Villa and Swansea that April. He also has been was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands, Nantes in France, to Reading in England’s second tier and to Belgium’s Anderlecht.