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 ABC-7 StormTrack Weather:Windy and critical fire danger expected across Borderland through Monday

KVIA
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New
Published 8:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Warm, dry, and windy weather will continue across the Borderland this weekend, bringing elevated to critical fire weather concerns through early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, breezy to windy afternoons are expected daily through Tuesday, with the strongest winds forecast Sunday and Monday.

Saturday temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across the desert lowlands with southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph. By Sunday, stronger southwest winds are expected with gusts potentially reaching 40 to 45 mph.

Forecasters say the combination of gusty winds, dry air, and critically dry fuels could push fire weather conditions into critical territory.

A Fire Weather Watch is currently in effect for Sunday and could later be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

Temperatures cool slightly Tuesday but remain above average through much of next week.

Moisture may begin returning to eastern areas by Thursday and Friday, bringing a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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