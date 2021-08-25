3 more Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19

ap-national-sports

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Three more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League team said Wednesday. Twelve players have returned positive tests since the team got back to Edmonton following a 21-16 victory over the B.C. Lions on Thursday night. The Elks have not identified any of the affected players. The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton’s schedule game Thursday night at Toronto. The team said players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily.