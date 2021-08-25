Chiefs, Mahomes eye confidence booster in preseason finale

ap-national-sports

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-team offense will take the field for at least the first half of their preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night. Mahomes only threw two passes in their preseason opener in San Francisco, and he was just 10 of 18 for 78 yards with an interception and no touchdown passes last week in Arizona. And that leaves the third preseason game as the last chance for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense to get in sync before they face the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12.