Judge says Barkley must have contact to play in opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley needs to be in live contact drills to play in the New York Giants’ season opener in less than three weeks, coach Joe Judge said. Barkley, who had a major knee injury last season, has not practiced at full speed since training camp opened late last month. He was excused from a workout Wednesday as New York held the first of two joint practices with the Patriots. Barkley is expected back with the team Thursday and likely will wear a non-contact red jersey in any drill he participates.