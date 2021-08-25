Kentucky to host Southern in series against SWAC schools

ap-national-sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will host Southern this season in men’s basketball, tipping off a five-year Unity Series in which the Wildcats will play teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The league is comprised of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). There will be week of activities leading up to the Wildcats’ Dec. 7 meeting against the Jaguars. Southern is coached by ex-Wildcat Sean Woods, who played on the 1992 “Unforgettables” squad that reached the 1992 NCAA Tournament regional final before losing to Duke on Christian Laettner’s buzzer-beating jumper.