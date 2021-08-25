No. 9 Irish offense hope to be more point productive in 2021

ap-national-sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 9 Notre Dame is eager to increase its scoring. The Fighting Irish averaged 33.4 points per game last season and made another trip to the College Football Playoff. The problem s that the last three national champions have averaged more than 44 points per game. Notre Dame has a new quarterback in Jack Coan and is replacing four of five starters on the offensive line. Still, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees says there is a lot of talent on offense and he feels confident. The season opener is Sept. 5 at Florida State.