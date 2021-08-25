Tiafoe, Carreno Busta advance in Winston-Salem Open

ap-national-sports

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe followed his victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray by beating Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday night in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open. The 23-year-old American, ranked No. 51 in the world, won the first set by breaking Monteiro in the 12th game. He nearly did it again in the second by winning the first two points on Monteiro’s serve, only to have Monteiro respond with back-to-back aces to ultimately force the tiebreak. Once there, Tiafoe jumped to 2-0 and 5-1 leads to take control on the way to winning a match after holding serve throughout. Top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta reached the quarterfinals earlier, beating 16th-seeded Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 6-3.