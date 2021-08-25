Verstappen focused on catching Hamilton after losing F1 lead

ap-national-sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Max Verstappen has had a few weeks to ponder how his sizeable lead in the Formula One championship was eaten up by Lewis Hamilton in just two races. Now the Red Bull driver must focus his mind on checking the Mercedes star’s momentum. He can start at this Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix when the season resumes following its mid-season break. Hamilton leads Verstappen by eight points after 11 races of a campaign which has produced the best wheel-to-wheel racing for years and an exciting rivalry between two leading drivers. Hamilton clawed back a 33-point deficit before moving into the lead but the manner of his comeback has angered Verstappen.