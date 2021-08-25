WCWS star Odicci Alexander to debut with Athletes Unlimited

ap-national-sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Odicci Alexander will continue her incredible summer by making her debut in the Athletes Unlimited professional softball league on Saturday. Alexander took the sports world by storm at the Women’s College World Series in June when she pitched upstart James Madison to victories over No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State. Her iron will and energetic play captured the interest of millions and triggered record television ratings. Since then, she has become one of the most popular players in the sport while embracing her status as a role model for young Black girls.