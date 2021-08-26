20 Americans in line for World Cup qualifying debuts

ap-national-sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Zack Steffen are among 20 players who could make World Cup qualifying debuts when the United States opens at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Christian Pulisic was on the 26-man roster after missing Chelsea’s match at Arsenal last weekend following a positive COVID test. He is among six veterans of the 2017 team that failed to qualify for the World Cup, ending a streak of seven straight appearances for the U.S. Holdovers include Kellyn Acosta, John Brooks, Sebastian Lletget, Tim Ream and DeAndre Yedlin. The U.S. roster averages 24 years, 43 days.