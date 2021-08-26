Canada beats US 5-1 in women’s world hockey championship

ap-national-sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship, ending the Americans’ winning streak in the event at 29 games. Canada took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. The United States will face the Germany-Japan winner. Melodie Daoust, Renata Fast and Sarah Nurse also scored to help 10-time champion Canada hand the United States its first loss in the event since the Canadians won 3-2 in a shootout on April 2, 2013. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 22 saves, allowing only Lee Stecklein’s goal early in the third.