France coach leaves out Giroud and calls up four new players

PARIS (AP) — Coach Didier Deschamps has announced France’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with four new players and no place for veteran striker Olivier Giroud. He is the France team’s second highest scorer with 46 goals. It is the first time he has been left out of the national team’s squad since 2011. The new four uncapped players are Moussa Diaby, Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez and Jordan Veretout. France hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Strasbourg on Sept. 1 and travels to play Ukraine in Kiev three days later before hosting Finland in Lyon on Sept. 7. France leads Group D with seven points from three games.