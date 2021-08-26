French league adds to criticism of FIFA over player release

ap-national-sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

FIFA’s leadership has faced further criticism with the French league opposing demands that players are released by clubs for World Cup qualifiers despite the logistical and health challenges posed by the pandemic. FIFA extended the international window next month to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues are due to resume in Europe. The French league says it “regrets the total lack of consideration by FIFA of the interests of national championships and clubs as employers of players.” It backed the position of the top divisions in England, Spain and Italy.