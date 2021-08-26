JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

ap-national-sports

By BETH HARRIS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC says the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20. Siwa is an 18-year-old who has said she identifies as gay and queer. She says the same-sex pairing signals to viewers that it’s OK to be your true self. Host Tyra Banks says the pairing will save lives and change lives.