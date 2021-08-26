Man City defender Mendy charged with 4 counts of rape

ap-national-sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police say Manchester City left back Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy was suspended by City pending an investigation. Cheshire Police say the charges relate to incidents that are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. He is set to appear in court on Friday. Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017. He played against Tottenham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but didn’t feature against Norwich on Saturday.