Michel surprised by trade to Rams, but eager to get running

ap-national-sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Sony Michel might have been the only person around the NFL who was shocked to hear he had been traded by the New England Patriots. The running back still seems pleased he landed with the Los Angeles Rams. After Michel suited up and watched his first practice with the Rams on Thursday, the Super Bowl star claimed he was blindsided by the deal sending him away from New England for a conditional selection of low-round draft picks. Sean McVay said he hopes Michel will be “a big-time contributor” for the Rams starting from Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.