Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 5:10 AM

Ted Dexter, former England cricket captain, dies at 86

KVIA

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricket captain Ted Dexter has died. He was 86. The Marylebone Cricket Club says Dexter died in a hospice following a recent illness. The MCC called Dexter “one of England’s greatest ever cricketers.” He was a middle-order batsman who played 62 tests for England from 1958-68 and captained the team 30 times. He scored 4,502 runs and took 66 wickets off his seam bowling. He was a charismatic person with plenty of interests outside cricket and was known for his courage on the field when facing West Indies’ fast bowlers in the 1960s.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content