Titans’ outbreak now at 8; QB Ryan Tannehill on COVID list

ap-national-sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ coronavirus outbreak has grown to eight people. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is among three players added Thursday to the reserve/COVID-19 list. General manager Jon Robinson says Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard are joining four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That makes three Titans starters out, along with coach Mike Vrabel. Robinson says the Titans are close to being either 97% or 98% vaccinated or with antibodies present, indicating a person recently or previously had COVID-19. Tannehill said at the start of training camp that he was in the process of being vaccinated. The Titans host Chicago in the preseason finale Saturday night.